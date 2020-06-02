SCOTT, Mattie, 95, of Henrico, departed this life Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Archer W. Scott; parents, Russel and Eliza Brown. She leaves cherished memories to her nieces, Patricia Lewis, Viola Meyers; devoted cousins, Rev. Dr. Carolyn Johnson and Richard Dandridge; sister-in-law, Lucy Dandridge; goddaughter, Joyce Patterson; a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Funeral service private.View online memorial
