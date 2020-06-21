SCOTT, Phillip Thomas Jr., age 62, of Jetersville, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Southside Community Hospital, Farmville, Va. P.T. is survived by his mother, Ida Morman Scott; children, Trydell (Tasha), Shenelle and Deandra Scott; adopted son, O'Ryan Fowlkes; grandchildren, great-granddaughter; brothers, Raymond and Dwyane Scott; sisters, Psilky (aka Herschelle) and Jewel Scott; aunts, Maxine (Harry) Coleman, Amelia Wilkerson; love of his life, Kathleen Hubbard; and special daughter, Tamonica Scott; other relatives and friends. Viewing Sunday, June 21, 3 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, South Main Street, Farmville, Va. Viewing Monday, June 22, 12 noon to 5 p.m., V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, Va. Graveside service Tuesday, 12 noon, Good Hope Baptist Church, 6200 Buckskin Road, Jetersville, Va. 23083. V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, in charge of professional services.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Phillip SCOTT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.