SCOTT, PHYLIS

SCOTT, Mrs. Phylis Regina, departed this life April 1, 2020. She is survived by loving husband, Philip Scott; daughter, Patricia Charles (Sherman); son, Perry Scott (Londilia); four grandchildren, Lauren Sloly (Joel), Daija and Perry Scott Jr. and Jonathon Charles; two sisters, Sheila House (Charles) and Felicia Brackett; two brothers, Philip R. Jr. and Charles (Cassandra) Anderson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers