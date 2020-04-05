SCOTT, PHYLIS

SCOTT, Mrs. Phylis Regina, departed this life April 1, 2020. She is survived by loving husband, Philip Scott; daughter, Patricia Charles (Sherman); son, Perry Scott (Londilia); four grandchildren, Lauren Sloly (Joel), Daija and Perry Scott Jr. and Jonathon Charles; two sisters, Sheila House (Charles) and Felicia Brackett; two brothers, Philip R. Jr. and Charles (Cassandra) Anderson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.

