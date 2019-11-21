SCOTT, Russell Lee, a lifelong resident of Richmond, died November 19, 2019, at the age of 99-1/2, after a short illness. Mr. Scott was born in Richmond, Virginia on April 26, 1920. He was the second of four brothers, all of whom served in the military during World War II. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers. He was also predeceased by his wives, Madeline and Evelyn. He was married to Madeline from 1947 until her death in 2003 and Evelyn from 2008 until her death in 2012. He is survived by six nieces and nephews; and Evelyn's children, Steve Collier (Jane), Cindi Davoud (Roddy), Karen Tetterton; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved and cherished unconditionally as his own. He attended school in Richmond and was working in the automotive industry when World War II broke out. He volunteered for the Army Air Corps in April, 1943 and underwent over a year of training as a B-25 tail-gunner at various bases in the United States. He shipped to the island of Corsica in the Mediterranean Sea in May and flew his first mission on April 23, 1944. He flew his second mission on April 25, but was shot down over Fallujah, Italy. He bailed out at 10,000 feet. When he landed on the edge of a ravine, he broke his back and was taken prisoner by the Germans. He received no treatment for the back injury, which never completely healed. He was taken to a POW camp in Poland, where he stayed until January 1945. He was transported to a POW camp in Barth, Germany in January 1945, where he stayed until liberated in May 1945. He returned to the USA on June 18, 1945. He received the Purple Heart as well as a number of other medals upon his return. After his discharge from the service, he returned to civilian life in the automotive industry, where he worked until his retirement. He joined Lakeside Baptist Church in 1954 and was an active member the rest of his life. He served in various capacities, including Assistant Treasurer (for 50 years) as well as the Board of Deacons. He volunteered for over 30 years at the VA Hospital in Richmond and at the Virginia War Memorial for almost 20 years. He was a legend at the War Memorial where today, his likeness is sitting on the tail of a model B-25 decked out just like the Wabbit Twacks plane he flew on during the war. His VA and War Memorial families were very important to him and he had made and retained dozens of invaluable relationships during the years. He will be missed on Wednesdays at the War Memorial, where he was asked for by numerous folks from all over the world that had heard the "Russell story." He was also an active member of the Denny Landrum Chapter of the American Ex POWs and served twice as Commander. He was a member of Northside Masonic Lodge 0292 from 1954 until his death. In April 2005, at the age of 85, Russell purchased a junk 1940 Ford Deluxe Sedan, which held a special place in his past. He restored the car completely on his own, including body and fender work and painting. A memorial service will be held at Lakeside Baptist Church, 7401 Woodman Road, Richmond, Virginia, on Monday, November 25, at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Virginia, with full Military Honors. There will be a Celebration of Life service at The Virginia War Memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to The Virginia War Memorial or Lakeside Baptist Church.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
