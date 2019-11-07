SCOTT, Tameka Davis, 44, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Addie Kenny Davis. She is survived by her father, John Davis; two beloved sons, Jamal and Jonathan; sisters, Felecia Davis and Janelle Smith; aunt, Gladys Love; uncles, Lester Kenney, Michael Kenny (Diane); nephew, Jabar Davis, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd., Richmond, Va., where her remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral. Eulogist, Minister Brenda Campbell Robinson. Interment Kenney Family cemetery.View online memorial