SCOTT, William "Bill," age 81, of Amelia, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 9, 2019, at a local hospital. He is survived by wife, LaVerne J. Scott; daughter, Deborah Plummer (Kevin); son, Leslie Scott; granddaughter, Kourtenay Plummer; sister, Virginia Hayes (Sidney); brothers, Wilbert (Nedra) and Richard (Ernestine) Scott; other relatives and many friends. Memorial service Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 1 p.m. Bethia Baptist Church, 7331 Military Rd., Amelia, Va. Arrangements entrusted to V. Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, Va.View online memorial
SCOTT, WILLIAM
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM SCOTT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.