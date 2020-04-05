SCOTT, William Clarke III, known to all as Brother, was born August 10, 1952 and died April 2, 2020, in Richmond, from Alzheimer's disease. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Robert Thornton Scott and Sarah Comer Dabney Scott. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marian Mohler Scott; his daughter, Margaret Austin Scott Bader (Austin); son-in-law, Ryan Kelly Bader; grandchildren, John William "Jack" and Evelyn Elizabeth, all of Richmond. He is also survived by two sisters, Eugenia Scott Redmond and husband, David Redmond, of Richmond, their two children, R. Scott Redmond and wife, Cheryl (children, Anastasia, Mary Stewart and Robbie Redmond) and Sarah Dabney Redmond (daughter, Eugenia); and also sister, Elizabeth Scott Nevin and spouse, Hugh Nevin, of Bonita Springs, Florida, their son, John and his wife, Kristin (children, Charlotte and Peter Edward). Also surviving is the Mohler family, father and mother-in-law, Daniel and Harriet Mohler of Charlottesville, Va.; sister-in-law, Margaret Cromelin and her husband, Paul, of Chevy Chase, Md. and their children, Caroline and her husband, Greg (children, Griffin and Charlotte); Bo and his wife, Elizabeth; also sister-in-law, Mimi Hunt of Charlottesville and her children, Sarah and Daniel Hunt; and brother-in-law, Daniel Mohler and his wife, Liz, of Los Angeles and their children, Nate and Nick. Brother attended St. Christopher's School, Albert Hill Junior High, Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated from Collegiate School and from Washington & Lee University. He began his career at the Virginia Paper Company and worked there for 12 years. After leaving Virginia Paper he joined the financial services field, working as an advisor until his retirement in 2010. Brother was active in the community, especially the Craftsman Club, Collegiate Alumni and the Richmond Host Lion's Club, where he was president more than once. Brother loved all sports, particularly golf. He was a 40 year member of the Blue Chips golf group, never missing an outing until he was too sick. The sports accomplishment that he was most proud of was scoring an albatross on the 16th hole at the River. He was an on-air personality for a local call-in sports radio station and ended his program with the words, "Always remember your family, faith and friends." Brother will especially be remembered for his kindness. Throughout his life he looked for ways to assist other people. He was a great neighbor who would help with yardwork, deliver morning papers to the door and have treats in his pocket for all the dogs. Until his last months at The Windsor, Brother was attempting to help staff and residents carry heavy items or push wheelchairs. Kids naturally gravitated to Brother's youthful, warm personality; always the most popular parent driving carpools. He was a kind soul, quick wit and a willing friend to all. Brother was a lifelong active member of St. James's Episcopal Church. The family extends deep gratitude to all Brother's caregivers and especially his friend, Cheryl Bates. In light of recent events, no funeral service will be held at this time, but there will be a celebration of Brother's life at a later date. You may share a memory now at www.blileys.com. If inclined, a memorial gift may be made to Collegiate School, 103 N. Mooreland Road, Richmond 23229.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers