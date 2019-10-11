SCOTT, William Henry III, age 77, of Amelia, went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 3, J.W. Hospital, Richmond. He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Scott; children, Minister William IV (Mariam), Joyce and Gwendolyn Scott; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rozelia McCoy and Helen Murray; other relatives and friends. Funeral service, Saturday, October 12, 11 a.m. Branches Runn Baptist Church, 3830 Woodley Drive, Amelia. Rev. Dr. Alonza B. Williams, pastor, officiant, minister. William H. Scott IV, eulogist. Viewing Friday, 12 noon to 7 p.m. from the V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy. (360E), Amelia.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Ukrop's food hall gets OK from Henrico; it will sell prepared foods and bakery goods, have seating
-
Petersburg 16-year-old who killed 2 men in gang hit sentenced to more than 28 years behind bars
-
UPDATED: Pedestrian is fatally struck by Pulse bus on Broad Street in Richmond near Siegel Center
-
Man is accused of killing Richmond woman after she complained to his boss about work on her deck
-
Henrico man charged with murder and rape of VCU administrator killed in Stratford Hills home