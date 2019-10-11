SCOTT, William Henry III, age 77, of Amelia, went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 3, J.W. Hospital, Richmond. He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Scott; children, Minister William IV (Mariam), Joyce and Gwendolyn Scott; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rozelia McCoy and Helen Murray; other relatives and friends. Funeral service, Saturday, October 12, 11 a.m. Branches Runn Baptist Church, 3830 Woodley Drive, Amelia. Rev. Dr. Alonza B. Williams, pastor, officiant, minister. William H. Scott IV, eulogist. Viewing Friday, 12 noon to 7 p.m. from the V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy. (360E), Amelia.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.