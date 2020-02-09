SCOTTOW, Robert W. "Scottie" Sr., 90, passed away February 3, 2020. Scottie was born in Medina, N.Y., to the late Cecil W. and Addie E. Scottow. Scottie served as a chief radio operator in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. While serving he met the love of his life, Dorothy Lee Cofield, to whom he was married for 65 years residing in Chesapeake, Va., until her death in 2015. After discharge, he worked for National/Pan American Airlines. He then worked for CI Travel as a travel agent for more than 10 years. He was an active member and Deacon of Rosemont Christian Church for many years. He was a member of the Grassfield Ruritan Club and a Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 460. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Nogle of Medina, N.Y. Left to cherish his memory are sons, Robbie Scottow Jr. and Gary Scottow and wife, Doris; grandchildren, Brandon, Garrett and wife, Courtney and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Cara, Landon, James and Emily; brother, William Scottow and wife, Edie; brother, James Scottow; several cousins, nieces and nephews. A private Celebration of Life and interment service with military honors will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice that serves U.S. veterans.View online memorial
