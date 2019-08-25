SCRIVENS, Carolyn Douglas Harris, 74, of Forestville, Md., formerly of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick Douglas Harris and Catherine Louise Bonner Harris. Surviving are her daughter, Tiffany Monique Scrivens; sister, Rev. Jean Harris Page; aunt, Alma Harris of Denver, Colo.; four nephews, Blair L. (Dawn), Brian K., Brent A. and Bentley A. Page (Stacie); a host of great-nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Brenda Summerset officiating.View online memorial