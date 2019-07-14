SCULTHORPE, Bonnie T., of Glen Allen, passed away July 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Eva Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Doug; her children, Jeff (Tiffany), Maggie and Casey (Tara); her grandchildren, James, Leah, Sean, Jake, Wyatt and Harper. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She loved traveling and spending time at her weekend "river home" on the Piankatank. The family will receive friends Friday, July 19, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Henrico Humane Society, P.O. Box 28014, Richmond, Va. 23228.View online memorial