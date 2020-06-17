SEABORNE, Emma, age 79, departed this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eunice Seaborne; and daughter, Barbara Franklin. She is survived by her children, Debra Thomas, Maybelle (Keith) Gilliam, Lisa (Ralph) Stovall, Donald (Shantelle) Seaborne Muhammad and Earl (Lakeisha) Seaborne; her sister, Thelma Hendricks; and brother, Earl Seaborn; sisters-in-law, Gidget Seaborne and Annie Seaborn; her grandchildren, LeRoy Thomas, Denise Thomas, LaShonda Thomas, Keisha (Orlando) Washington, Keishawna Gilliam, Julian (Myla) Franklin, Keira Franklin, Nigel Franklin, Naria Stovall, Ralph Stovall III, Sumayah Seaborne Muhammad, Jabari Seaborne Muhammad, Tariq Azay Muhammad, Jaa'na Seaborne Muhammad, Junmonte Hamiel and Gabrielle Seaborne; along with a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial service is scheduled at First Baptist Church at Washington Park, 720 Cheatwood Ave., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 12 p.m. Please send flowers to Mimms Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the governor's guidance on face masks and social distancing will apply.View online memorial
