SEABROOK, Mary Lucille, 95, of Richmond, died March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Seabrook; sons, Jeffery V. and Alan W. Seabrook. Surviving are her son, Eric B. Seabrook (Rebecca); daughter, Cynthia S. Davis; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; two daughters-in-law, Debora Johnson-Seabrook and Gejuanica Seabrook; devoted cousin, Hugo Thompson (Gail); devoted friends, Anthony and Sherry Coleman; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, March 19, at Sharon Baptist Church, 500 E. Laburnum Ave. Rev. Dr. Paul A. Coles officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Sharon Baptist Church in memory of Mary L. Seabrook.View online memorial
