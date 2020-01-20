SEAL, Dorothy Huddleston, 88, of Cumberland, went to be with Jesus on January 16, 2020. Dorothy was born in Buckingham, Va., to Rees Jeff and Annie Pearl Huddleston. She was a devoted daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and two of her children, Steve (Susan) and Linda (Tommy). She is survived by her son, Craig (Jill); as well as grandchildren, Amy (Douglas), Justin (Sarah), Mathis (Marina), Mallory (Christopher), Andy, Corey (Taylor Rae) and Maicy Linn. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren, Karyss, Molly, Emmie, Thomas, Caleb, Sophia, Kennedy and Luka. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, at Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church, 14 Fitzgerald Rd., Cumberland, Va., at 10 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church.View online memorial
SEAL, DOROTHY
To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Seal, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 21
Interment following funeral service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Center Cemetery
1542 Anderson Highway
Cumberland, VA 23040
1542 Anderson Highway
Cumberland, VA 23040
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Interment following funeral service begins.