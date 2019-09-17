SEAL, Ralph William, 92, of Cumberland, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Ralph was born in Sneedville, Tenn., to George William and Zanie Mae Seal. He served his country as a communications officer in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Bell/AT&T as an installer. He was preceded in death by two of his children, Steve (Susan) and Linda (Tommy). He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Dorothy; and son, Craig (Jill); as well as grandchildren, Amy (Douglas), Justin (Sarah), Mathis (Marina), Mallory (Christopher), Andy, Corey (Taylor Rae) and Maicy Linn. He also leaves behind great-grandchildren, Karyss, Molly, Emmie, Thomas, Caleb, Sophia, Kennedy and Luka; as well as a host of beloved brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, at Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church, 14 Fitzgerald Road, Cumberland, Va., at 10 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church.View online memorial