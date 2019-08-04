SEAL, Robert Sherwood, went to the Lord gracefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the age of 73. Fondly known as "Bobby," he was born to Herbert George Seal and Louisa Virginia Seal on March 10, 1946, in Richmond, Va., and was the fourth of five children. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Seal; four children, Cari Overby and her husband, David, Brian Seal and his wife, Michelle, Tessa Seal and Ashley Seal; his grandchildren, Jessica, Benjamin, Hayley, Zoe, Joshua, Rhiannon and Christin; along with his great-granddaughter, Mackenzie. Born and raised in Richmond, Bobby was intertwined with the community throughout his life. A self-made man and entrepreneur, he thrived in the realm of sales and found his true calling in business with child care. During his tenure, he opened five facilities in Richmond and Virginia Beach before downsizing to two locations. He also gave back to the local business community as a board member for Metro County Bank and through its several acquisitions into M&T Bank through 2013. Starting as a child, Bobby had a love and connection to nature that he nurtured throughout his lifetime. Whether it was riding horses, playing a round of golf or simply sitting on his screened porch, he cherished taking in the natural surroundings. To his family and friends, he was a vibrant spirit who could connect with all walks of life and genuinely enjoyed making others smile and laugh. He was also a man one could count on; if he made a promise, it would surely be kept. Bobby's true focus became more and more evident throughout his lifetime: his faith and his family. Becoming a member of St. Stephen's Church in 2009 allowed his faith to flourish, which was evident by his presence in the church community. He loved to greet and usher at services and enjoyed participating in events, such as the Men's Breakfast. Each and every day, his connection with the Lord grew, which also solidified his devotion to his family. His primary focus, until the very end, was to take care of and protect those he loved, and he did so with strength and grace. A memorial service to celebrate Robert Sherwood Seal will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, in Richmond, Va., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen's in his name.View online memorial