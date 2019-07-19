SEAMANS, Bertha Faye Jenkins, age 93, of Chase City, Va., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born January 20, 1926, in Sevierville, Tenn., and was the daughter of the late Robert Jenkins and Anna Franklin Jenkins. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Chase City, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Seamans; three brothers and two sisters. Faye is survived by her daughters, Connie Tucker of Chase City, Debra Seamans of LaCrosse and Wanda Seamans of Raleigh, N.C.; a granddaughter, Megan Hudson (Philip); a grandson, U.S. Army Sgt. George M. Seamans (Clarise); a great-granddaughter, Grace Hudson; a sister, Syble Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Chase City. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church Music Fund, Chase City Rescue Squad or Chase City Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Va., will be handling the arrangements.View online memorial