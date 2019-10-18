SEAMSTER, Raymond Lee, born July 31, 1925, passed away October 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Lewis Seamster. He is survived by his sons, Doug Seamster and wife, Jill, Danny Seamster and wife, Tracey; one brother, Jesse Seamster; five grandsons and six great-grandchildren. Ray served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was stationed on the LST No. 290 transport ship on D-Day. In his memory, please make donations to At Home Care Hospice, Richmond Office, (804) 358-3480. The family would like to acknowledge the special care given to him by his friend and Hospice Nurse, Joanne Mallery. A private service will be held in his memory.View online memorial