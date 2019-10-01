SEARCH, Kevin Watson, 56, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Terri Garrett Search; mother, Mary Ann and Robert Conk; sisters, Theresa Search and Sheryl Hoff (Chris); nephew, Kyle Hoff (Andrea); and great-nephew, Odin Hoff. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, O. Watson Search. His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060, www.heart.org.View online memorial
