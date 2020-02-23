SEARS, Michael Franklin, 63, of Midlothian, formerly of Gloucester, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Michael was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked as a manager in the automotive industry for many years. He enjoyed remodeling projects. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Doris Sears. Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara A. Sears; daughter, Celeste Roberts; son, Sergei M. Sears (Katie); grandsons, Joshua Roberts and Tanner Sears; sisters, Marcia Clements and Karen Humphrey; brother, Kevin Sears and their families; and numerous cousins and extended family. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at The Chapel South Campus, 3505 Old Hundred Rd., S. Midlothian, Va. 23112. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation Christmas Child via Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
