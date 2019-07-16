SEATON, Joanne Covington, a lifelong resident of Richmond, Va., passed away on July 12, 2019, at the age of 70. Guided by her strong Christian faith, Joanne, a devoted wife and mother of four children, spent her life caring for her family and in the service of others as an educator and volunteer at Bon Air Baptist Church. Joanne retired in 2018 from the Richmond Public School System after nearly 35 years of teaching at both the elementary and middle school levels. Joanne is survived by her husband, Calvin Seaton; her children, Christopher Seaton (Catherine), Ashley Patterson (David), Andrew Seaton (Katie) and Brittany Gibbons (Adam); her brother, Walter Covington (Maryann); five grandchildren, Lucian and Zoey Seaton, Liam, Logan and Landon Patterson; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Sr. and Dorothea Covington; and brother, Everett Covington Jr. The family will be holding a private memorial service to celebrate Joanne's life at Bon Air Baptist on Wednesday, July 17. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.View online memorial