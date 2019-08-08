SEAY, ALICE "BONNIE"

SEAY, Alice T. "Bonnie," 74, of Henrico, Va., passed away August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Alice Throckmorton; and granddaughter, Morgan E. Munn. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert R. "Spike" Seay; children, Robbie Seay (Wendy), James "Butch" Seay (Lisa), Steve Seay (Donna), Darlene Seay-Carpenter, Jodie Munn (Chris); grandchildren, J.T. Seay (Myra), Austin Seay, Allison Gromovsky (Brandon), Taylor Munn (Nick); great-grandchildren, Declan, Luke and Joseph; siblings, Bubba Throckmorton, Patty Robinson and Susie Link. She was the co-founder of Seay's Termite & Pest Control, Inc. Mama, you are our Rock! A special thank you to Gertrude Shultz for her loving care of our love one. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held at noon Saturday. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial