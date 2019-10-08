SEAY, Ann Tucker, 96, of Richmond, completed her life's journey on October 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Porter Seay Jr.; and two brothers. She will be remembered with love by her daughter, Jeanne Seay Hamm (Robert); two grandchildren, Tracy Littell (Justin) and Christopher Hamm (Lindsay); one great-grandson, Simon; and one nephew, William Tucker. Ann was known for her cheerful optimism, kindness and passion for lifelong learning. She was the daughter of a Methodist minister and was an active member of Bon Air United Methodist Church for over 50 years. A graduate of Emory and Henry College, she was employed as a bank teller, followed by a 20-year career as an elementary school librarian at Robious Elementary School in Chesterfield County. After retirement, Ann was active in the Richmond Weaver's Guild, the Richmond Story Telling League and the choirs and women's circle at her church. She discovered a love of clay sculpture at her Cedarfield residence, and enjoyed swimming regularly until age 93. In lieu of flowers, please honor Ann's memory with a random act of kindness for a stranger or someone in need. A memorial service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on October 12, at Cedarfield Fellowship Hall, 2300 Cedarfield Pkwy., Richmond, Va. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial