SEAY, BILLY SR.

SEAY, Billy McGuire Sr., 81, of Richmond, lost his courageous battle with COPD on May 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Seay. He is survived by his sons, Billy Jr. and Joey; daughter, Lisa (Donnie); one sister, Patty Kucera; grandchildren, Jessica Haines (Chris), Hunter Seay; two great-grandchildren. Billy was a U.S. Navy veteran. A graveside service will be at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Billy's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

