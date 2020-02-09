SEAY, Darleen Carol, 59, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Clara Seay. She is survived by her siblings, Elmo Seay Jr. (Mall), Karen Greer (Larry), Steve Seay (Lisa), Becky Hatter, Cindy Seay, Jeff Seay (Theresa), Tim Seay (Gina); and her close friend and adopted sister, Lorna Kirby. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends have also shared in Darleen's life. She worked for many years at Life of Virginia and as a Senior Claims Technician at Sentry Insurance. Darleen loved her large family, working with the children and her churches, Elkhardt Baptist Church and Piney Mountain Bible Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
