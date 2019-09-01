SEAY, Margaret Javins, a resident of Symphony Manor, Henrico, passed away August 24, 2019. Born in Nelson County, Va., she was predeceased by her parents, Laurence D. and Binna G. Javins; husbands, Leslie Apperson and Frasier Seay; her son, Leslie "Mann" Apperson III; brothers, John and Harry Javins; and sisters, Laura Carroll, Libby Godsey, Rebecca Blume, Clara Smith, Florence Martin and Evelyn Henley. She is survived by three sisters, Shirley Keeton, Mary Gilley and Ethel Javins; and a number of nieces and nephews. Margaret was a gifted caregiver, had a passion for gardening, especially roses, and was adored by the residents and staff of Symphony Manor. A Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Dover Baptist Church, 635 Manakin Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103, followed by a reception.View online memorial