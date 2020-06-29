SEAY, PETER

SEAY, Deacon Peter L. "Jack," 87, of Richmond, departed this life on June 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Delores Seay; four children, four stepchildren and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Dr. Arthur M. Jones officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days
-
Washington and Lee University professors discuss name change and removal of all references to the Confederacy