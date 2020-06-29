SEAY, PETER

SEAY, Deacon Peter L. "Jack," 87, of Richmond, departed this life on June 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Delores Seay; four children, four stepchildren and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Dr. Arthur M. Jones officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

