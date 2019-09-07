SEAY, Steve Ray, 47, of Varina, Va., passed away September 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Seay; and niece, Morgan Munn. Stevie is survived by his son, Austin Seay and his fiancee, Donna K. Lane; his father, Robert "Spike" Seay; sibilings, Robbie Seay (Wendy), Butch Seay (Lisa), Darlene Seay-Carpenter and Jodie Munn (Chris); nieces and nephew, Allison Gromovsky (Brandon), Taylor Munn (Nick), J.T. Seay (Myra). Steve worked at Seay's Termite & Pest Control. Stevie was kind, generous and had an infectious smile. He loved to fish and his biggest love was his family. We love you, "Stevie Man." Online condolences received at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial