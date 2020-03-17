SECOR, Judith Talley, was born June 3, 1934, in Chattanooga, Tenn., and went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Henry V. Secor; and her sister, Susan. She will be missed by her brother-in-law, Dr. Larry E. Fogo; nephew, Dr. James M. Fogo and his wife, Karen and their children, Christy, Jimbo and Byron, all of Chattanooga. She was a graduate of the Girl's Preparatory School and a member of the Girls' Cotillion of Chattanooga. She was also a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. Judy taught school for a total of 26 years, including public and private schools in Atlanta, Ga., public schools in Boston, Mass. and the three major school systems in the Richmond area. She was a member of Salisbury Presbyterian Church, Salisbury Country Club, a charter member of Salisbury Women's Golf Association and a member of the Midlothian Women's Club, as well as an avid duplicate bridge player. Burial will be in Chattanooga, Tenn. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
UPDATED: Longwood student tests positive for coronavirus
-
Virginia reports its first coronavirus-related death
-
Northam bans large events; attendee of program at VCU tests positive for COVID-19
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…