SEDDON, Robert Steere Jr., 70, of Mineral, Virginia, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his home. Robert was born in Inyokern, California, to the late Robert Steere Seddon Sr. and Georgette Legare Backer. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Frances Derfner; and brother, Harold M. Burrows III. He is survived by his wife, Gale B. Seddon; two daughters, Jessica Hanna of Powhatan, Virginia and Alice Seddon of Ware, Massachusetts; sister, Virginia B. Bramfitt of Quinton, Virginia; brother, William Nichols of Charleston, South Carolina; and three grandchildren, Alicha Perez, Jacob Hanna and Stella Seddon. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at Woodward Funeral Home, 200 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa, Va. 23093. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A brief reception will follow to celebrate his life at Obrigado, 109 West Main St., Louisa, Va. In lieu of flowers, please remember Robert by donating to Hospice of the Piedmont, Attn: Advancement Office, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Ste. 300, Charlottesville, Va. 22911. Online guestbook available at woodwardfuneral.com.View online memorial