SEITTER, EMERSON "SKIP" III

SEITTER, Emerson "Skip" Leroy III, age 41, of Dinwiddie, Va., departed this life in the loving arms of his wife, Cindy, on July 7, 2019. Skip's legacy lives on in the lives of his children, Tanner, Aubrey, Cole, Ryleigh and Tristan. He is survived by his mother, Cathy Harmon; and father, Emerson L. "Roy" Seitter Jr.; and stepmothers, Mary Seitter and Linda Seitter; great-grandfather, Sterling Wallerstein; grandmother, Yvette Gerner; five sisters, Heather, Kim, Brandy Kirsten, Jessica; and his aunt, Vickie Seitter; as well as numerous extended family. A celebration of Skip's life will be held on August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1800 Johnson Rd., Petersburg, Va. 23805.View online memorial