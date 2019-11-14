SELDON, JAMES SR.

SELDON, James Alexander Sr., 38, of Henrico, died November 9, 2019. Surviving are his beloved son, James Alexander Seldon Jr. (AJ); loving parents, Kenneth R. Sr. and Joan E. Seldon; brother, Kenneth R. Seldon Jr. (Myya); two nieces, Paris and Giselle Seldon; three aunts, Janice Willingham (Marvin), Carolyn Seldon and Evelyn Black (Neal); two uncles, Ernest and Thomas Seldon; devoted cousins, Ayo Whitaker, Toks Ladejobi, Neal Black Jr., Kevin and Bryan Hart, Laura, Arlene, Irene, Tyrel, Orelia, Andre and Oliver Seldon Jr.; godson, Nolan Dunston; a multitude of friends, among them, lifelong friends, McKeishia Kennedy, Ed Cook Jr., Clyde Wilson Jr., Jerrel Johnson, Kenneth Brown and Joe Scott; devoted fiancee/soulmate, LaTonya Brown and children, MonQuisha and Alphonso; granddaughter, Iyanah; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Washington Memorial Park. Rev. Dr. Ayo Whitaker officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Cafe vendor laying off nearly 300 workers at Richmond-area Capital One offices; new operator named
-
Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip is closed
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY - Plots for sale. Section 8. Lot 103, Spaces 4, 5 & 6. $6,750. Call…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - For sale Hillside Mausoleum, Tier A crypt 144, crypt front plaq…