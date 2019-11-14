SELDON, JAMES SR.

SELDON, James Alexander Sr., 38, of Henrico, died November 9, 2019. Surviving are his beloved son, James Alexander Seldon Jr. (AJ); loving parents, Kenneth R. Sr. and Joan E. Seldon; brother, Kenneth R. Seldon Jr. (Myya); two nieces, Paris and Giselle Seldon; three aunts, Janice Willingham (Marvin), Carolyn Seldon and Evelyn Black (Neal); two uncles, Ernest and Thomas Seldon; devoted cousins, Ayo Whitaker, Toks Ladejobi, Neal Black Jr., Kevin and Bryan Hart, Laura, Arlene, Irene, Tyrel, Orelia, Andre and Oliver Seldon Jr.; godson, Nolan Dunston; a multitude of friends, among them, lifelong friends, McKeishia Kennedy, Ed Cook Jr., Clyde Wilson Jr., Jerrel Johnson, Kenneth Brown and Joe Scott; devoted fiancee/soulmate, LaTonya Brown and children, MonQuisha and Alphonso; granddaughter, Iyanah; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Washington Memorial Park. Rev. Dr. Ayo Whitaker officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.