SELF, Jo Ann, 67, of Lottsburg, departed her earthly life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late "Stump" and Evelyn Chatham; and the beloved wife of Harry Lee Self. Jo Ann was a retired manager with the Dollar General Corporation. In addition to her husband, Harry Lee; Jo Ann is survived by her sons, James "KD" Delano (Rebecca), Lee Self (Mary Lynn), Steven Self (Angela); her daughter, Nickie Loving (Chris); her brother, Michael Chatham; her sisters, Linda Sydnor (Jimmy) and Dianne Tanner; her cherished grandchildren, Carlee, Brooklyn, Sydney, Nick, Logan, Matthew, Paul, Abby, Lauren, Jackie, Hannah and Christyn; and her adored great-granddaughter, Nora. Aside from her parents; Jo Ann was predeceased by her brother, Johnny Ray Chatham. Jo Ann will be remembered for her love of family, especially her grandchildren and her devotion to her family was boundless. She loved crafts particularly furniture restoration and crocheting. She also loved traveling. A funeral service to honor Jo Ann's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Melrose United Methodist Church. Reverend Kenny Wayne Newsome will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to honor Jo Ann's generous spirit to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Richmond Chapter, 7202 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 102, Richmond, Va. 23226 or Melrose UMC, P.O. Box 150, Lottsburg, Va. 22511.
SELF, JO ANN
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Welch Funeral Home- Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Road
WARSAW, VA 22572
Feb 9
Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM
Melrose United Methodist Church
1317 Lewisetta Road
LOTTSBURG, VA 22511
