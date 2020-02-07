SELF, JO ANN

Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER...NORTH CENTRAL DINWIDDIE...SOUTHEASTERN POWHATAN...CHESTERFIELD...KING AND QUEEN... NORTHWESTERN CHARLES CITY...NEW KENT...SOUTHEASTERN CAROLINE... HENRICO...KING WILLIAM AND SOUTHWESTERN ESSEX COUNTIES...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 807 AM EST, RADAR INDICATED SHOWERS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MOSELEY TO SUTHERLAND. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 60 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR... COLONIAL HEIGHTS AROUND 815 AM EST. UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, BON AIR, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, TUCKAHOE AND CHESTER AROUND 820 AM EST. RICHMOND, MECHANICSVILLE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, LAKESIDE, LAUREL, GLEN ALLEN AND EAST HIGHLAND PARK AROUND 825 AM EST. ROXBURY, HANOVER, STUDLEY, BOTTOMS BRIDGE AND ADKINS STORE AROUND 830 AM EST. TALLEYSVILLE, MANGOHICK AND PROVIDENCE FORGE AROUND 835 AM EST. NEW KENT, BEULAHVILLE, AYLETT, MANQUIN AND TUNSTALL AROUND 840 AM EST. KING WILLIAM, SAINT STEPHENS CHURCH AND NEWTOWN AROUND 845 AM EST. WEST POINT, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LITTLE PLYMOUTH, STEVENSVILLE AND MILLERS TAVERN AROUND 850 AM EST. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SHOWERS INCLUDE BEAZLEY, ELTHAM, WAYSIDE, COHOKE, ETNA MILLS, MONTROSE, SANDSTON, GLENDALE, ROSE GARDEN AND MATTAPONI. STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS.