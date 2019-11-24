SEMINARE, Louis "Lou" E., 90, passed away on November 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Esther; daughters, Jayne Docherty and Susan Greenleaf (Theodore); three grandsons and their families, Kevin Docherty (Rachel), Brian Greenleaf (Alyssa) and Michael Greenleaf (Kaitlyn); as well as four great-grandchildren, Eleanor Docherty, Ian Docherty, Everett Greenleaf and Andrew Greenleaf. Lou is also survived by his sister and brother, Loretta Galetta and James Seminare. Lou was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and was active for many years in the Brandermill Region Men's Club (BRMC). He retired from the Air Force as a Colonel. Gifted with an artistic flair and a boundless curiosity, Lou mastered photography and woodworking. His photographs won prizes at the New Mexico State Fair and his furniture graces the homes of his children and Saint Gabriel Catholic Church. Ever ready to serve others, he leaves a legacy of love, strength, friendship, generosity and tenacity. A celebration of Lou's life and a reception will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A private burial service will take place in Maine. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on January 5, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Saint Gabriel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Dana-Faber Cancer Institute.View online memorial