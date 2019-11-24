SEMPER, MARLEAH

SEMPER, Ms. Marleah, of Richmond, departed this life November 16, 2019. She is survived by her son, Randy Dillard Jr.; her mother, Joyce M. Boyd-Jones (Joe); father, Roney Boyd Jr.; two sisters, two brothers, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends today from 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial