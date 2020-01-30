SENAVITIS, Tammi Williams, 52, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Petersburg on July 6, 1967. She was preceded in death by her son, Jamison Anthony "Jambo" Senavitis; grandfather, James C. "Papa" Pond; grandparents, James M. Williams Sr. and Elizabeth L. Williams; and father-in-law, Raymond A. "Grandpa" Senavitis. Tammi was an HR specialist for Ukrop's and she considered her coworkers her second family. She loved shopping, especially shoe shopping, reading and crocheting. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister and granddaughter and her family was the love of her life. Mrs. Senavitis is survived by her husband, Mark Senavitis; sons, Tyler Michael Senavitis and Ryan Matthew Senavitis; mother, Connie Pond Vineyard; special stepfather, Charles Vineyard; father, James M. Williams Jr.; brother, James M. "Jamie" Williams III (Lois); nephew, Jed Williams who called her "Aunt Tammi, my new best friend"; grandmother, Jane C. Pond; uncle, Dean K. Pond (Cathy); aunts, Joyce W. Bell and Nancy W. Kesler (Steve); godmother, Anita Oney; mother-in-law, Nancy Senavitis; sisters-in-law, Maria Posey (Phillip), Jean Ott (Eddie) and Dawn Senavitis; brother-in-law, James Senavitis (Aimee); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Swift Creek Baptist Church, 18510 Branders Bridge Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment in Blandford Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UVA Cancer Center (giving.uvahealth.com/organization/cancer-center). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of TAMMI SENAVITIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.