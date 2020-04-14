SETZER, THOMAS JR.

SETZER, Thomas E. Jr., 71, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Catherine Setzer; daughter, Mary; sons, William (April), Michael, Jonathan and Corey; grandchildren, William Jr., Alek, Taylor and Becca; two great-grandchildren and three sisters. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary; son, Justin; one sister and one brother. Thomas worked as a blade maker for Reynolds Metals and was an avid bowler when he wasn't working. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Thomas will be laid to rest privately among his family in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
