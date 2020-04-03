SEWARD, Antoinette P., born on December 6, 1950, to the late Norman and Ruth Patterson of Amelia, Virgina, quietly journeyed home Thursday, March 26, 2020. Ms. Seward affectionately known as "Nat," was preceded in death by parents and several siblings. She is survived by sisters, Majorie Dudley, Heddy Patterson and Bessie Silver; brother, Anthony Patterson; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, a host of cousins, other relatives and several devoted friends. Viewing will be held at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., on Friday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Maury Cemetery. Only 10 allowed at graveside.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ANTOINETTE SEWARD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.