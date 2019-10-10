SEWARD, Jack Lewis, 65, passed away October 5, 2019. He is survived by wife, Crystal Seward; Tremaine Glass; Joel Bragg; Almedia Seward; Lafanda and Carrie Thierry; three brothers and two sisters. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Bett's Funeral Home, 512 Lewis St., Oxford, N.C. 27565.

