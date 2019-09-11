SEYMORE, GLENN

SEYMORE, The Rev. Glenn, age 67, of Richmond, departed this life September 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Minister DeVora Seymore; one daughter, Faith Seymore; one son, Joshua Seymore; one sister, Deidre Brown (Dennis); one brother, Larry Johnson (Laurie); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, among them, Cynthia Washington; mother-in-law, Dorothy Chappelle; one sister-in-law, Veronica Banks (Richard); one brother-in-law, Calvin Johnson Jr.; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Thursday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 E. Creighton Road, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Lance Watson, pastor, officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Friday.View online memorial