SEYMOUR, Barbara Ann, 80, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born July 22, 1939, to the late Joseph Howard Vest and Nola Louise Traylor Vest. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Seymour; son, Tony Joe Seymour; brother, Joseph Raymond Vest; and three sisters, Rachel Owen, Irene Bishop and Mary Brooks. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Shayne Seymour; son, John Seymour (Sherry); two grandsons, Chase Seymour (Anna) and Chad Seymour; and two great-grandchildren, Ayla Seymour and Dakota Seymour. She worked for many years at Brown and Williamson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Kidney Foundation or a favorite charity. Condolences and memories can be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
