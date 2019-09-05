SHACKLEFERD, James "Jimmy" H., 91, of Richmond, Va., passed away September 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Irma Cox Shackleferd; and parents, Millard H. and Selma J. Shackleferd. He is survived by his children, Terence "Terry" Shackleferd (Wanda), Selma Owens (Tommy) and Alma Lancaster (Albert); grandchildren, Derek (Angie) and Tyler Shackleferd, Rachel and Ryan Owens, Rita Loya (Jacob), Sarah and Tony Lancaster; and other family members. The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3400 Courthouse Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236, where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org.View online memorial