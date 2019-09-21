SHAFFER, JAMES

SHAFFER, James, 77, of N. Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Lucille Shaffer; sisters, Teddy Short, Naomi McCaulla and Sharon Huey. He is survived by his loving wife, Lottie Joyce Shaffer; sons, James and Christopher Shaffer; daughters, Ladonna, Carol and Debra Gholson; grandchildren, Emily, Mark, Crystal, Shawn and Michelle; and three great-grandchildren. Jim was a hardworking man and took pride in taking care of his wife and family. His family will receive guests Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, at 1:30 p.m. at Falling Creek Baptist Church, 4701 Turner Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. The family invites friends to attend a reception following interment at Falling Creek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Falling Creek Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.

