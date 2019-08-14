SHANK, George Elmus Jr., went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 23, 2019. A veteran of WWII, he was a lifelong resident of Midlothian, Va., preceded in death by his wife, Rosie; his mother, Sophie Crump Spurr; and his father, George Shank Sr. He was retired from the postal service and worked at Ukrop's. He was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Midlothian. A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Midlothian, at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 15. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235.View online memorial