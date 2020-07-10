SHANNON, Francina M., departed this life July 3, 2020. She is survived by her two devoted daughters, Michelle Coleman (Philip) and Bridget Shannon; three grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Monday, July 13, at 1 p.m. Interment Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
