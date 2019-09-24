SHANNON, Katherine Hearne "Kitty," passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019, in Richmond, at the age of 77. Kitty was the daughter of Dr. James W. and Beverley H. Shannon of Petersburg. After completing college, Kitty was awarded an internship and entered governmental service. She had a very successful career with the U.S. government, serving in multiple departments and positions and was ultimately promoted into the Senior Executive Service. She retired after serving as the Director of Personnel and Equal Opportunity for FEMA. Kitty was a wonderful, vibrant person who loved running, hiking or simply walking. She loved music, flower arranging and decorating. She became an avid bridge player and spent many wonderful hours around the bridge table with her beloved friends. Kitty also had an insatiable appetite to go places and traveled extensively in the United States and Europe with her family and friends. Kitty will be greatly missed by all who knew her and her passing is a great loss to her adoring family. She is survived by her sisters, Beverley Shannon Nash, Martha Shannon Harville and husband, Jerry, Susan Shannon Morrell and husband, Steve; and nephew, Michael Morrell; her brothers, James W. Shannon Jr. and wife, Jeri and John Robert Shannon. She was one in a million. The family will hold a private funeral ceremony. A memorial reception will be held at the Willow Oaks Country Club in Richmond on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m.View online memorial