SHARP, Mr. William F., 79, of Goochland, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at his home. He leaves behind his daughter, Alice Battle; son-in-law, Chris Battle; two grandsons, Steven Jr. and Jalen; two brothers, Earl and Tom; and one sister, Evelyn. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4481 Three Square Road, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
