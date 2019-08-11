SHARPE, Cathie Logan, age 77, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was predeceased by husband, William Malcolm Sharpe Jr.; father, Paul Francis Logan; brothers, Paul F. Logan Jr. and Brian Scott Logan. She is survived by her mother, Fay Lafon Logan of Roanoke; son, William M. "Chip" Sharpe III of Richmond; daughter, Amy C. Sharpe Bazuzi (Samie) of O'Fallon, Mo.; sisters, Eleanor Claire English and Linda Poff, both of Thackston, Va.; and grandchildren, Christopher G. Bazuzi of O'Fallon, Mo., Samira A. Bazuzi of Cambridge, Mass., and Victoria L. Bazuzi of Towson, Md. Born May 20, 1942, in Lexington, Va., she grew up in Roanoke playing sports and pursuing the arts. She played the flute in the Monroe Middle School and Jefferson High School concert and marching bands, graduating in 1960. Married in 1962, and settled in Hatboro, Pa., a leader in the Junior Colony of Ambler women's club, a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi and a force in the Round Meadow PTA. She was an actor, producer, costumer and set designer with the local theater, the Village Players. She also continued to play music for many a Hootenanny with the Thistlewood Thorns. During her life, she also worked as a dental and orthodontics assistant and taught Art and Home Economics at St. Basil's, a private girls school. Later in King William County, Va., she was an active volunteer in the schools and with the Bicentennial Committee, particularly with the Bicentennial Wagon Train. She led a lifetime of community service, fundraising and political activism, including seven years as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) on behalf of abused and neglected children in Orange County, Fla., and Hanover County, Va. and more as a social worker for the State of Va. She was an amateur geologist, gemologist, paleontologist and archeologist, participating in the Canal Boat excavation and Pump House Projects in Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St., where services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 13. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, in New Monmouth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Lexington, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National CASA Association, 1000 W. Harrison St., North Tower Suite 500, Seattle, Wash. 98119, casaforchildren.org, or the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.View online memorial