SHARPE, Eleanor Conway, 90, of Henrico County, Va., departed this life peacefully on July 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was a member of St. Matthews UMC since the age of 15. Her loving and giving spirit touched everyone she knew. She loved her family and her church. Some of her favorite things were traveling and country music. Smiles were always brought to her face when receiving cards and pictures. She will always remain in our hearts as a loving "Mama," "Grandma" and "Great-Grandma." She was preceded in death by her father, Hoke Conway; her mother, Esline Conway; in-laws, Agnes and George Uzzo; her brothers, Harvey Conway and Earl Conway; her sister, Mary Singleton; brothers-in-law, Tom Childress, Jack Singleton and Ed Rogers; her sister-in-law, Jean Conway; and her great-granddaughter, Ambra Lee Marie Eddleton. She is survived by her loving children, Gilbert Sharpe III and wife, Betty, Debby Davis and husband, Glenn, Michael Sharpe and wife, Wanda and Crystal Eddleton and husband, Steve; her grandchildren, Travis Davis and wife, Kathy, Dennis Sharpe and wife, Melissa, Adam Davis and wife, Courtney, Chad Sharpe, Steven Eddleton, Jeremy Sharpe and wife, Meg, Amy Reid and Nick Eddleton; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Nicole, Jake, Ashleigh, Jade, Kalleigh, Makenzie, Landon, Chloe and Allison "Andie"; sisters, Priscilla Myers and her husband, Floyd, Carolyn Midkiff and her husband, Bob and Brenda Rogers; sisters-in-law, Bernice Childress and Jean Conway; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Caring Health and the Hospice Staff; the pastor at St. Matthews UMC and the many other pastors who have remained an important part of her life at St. Matthews Church. The family will receive friends at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St., Glen Allen, on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthews UMC, 1706 St. Matthew's Ln., Richmond, Va. 23233.View online memorial
