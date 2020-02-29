SHARPE, ELSIE

SHARPE, Elsie Lorene, 102, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with her Lord on February 24, 2020. She was the eldest of three daughters born to Henry A. and Vallie Cauthorne Sharpe. After completing business school and working in Washington, D.C. for 20 years, she returned to Virginia to work for the Small Business Administration. She enjoyed traveling the world, gardening and helping others. Elsie had a generous heart and cared deeply for her family, friends and church. She devoted her life to serving and always put others first. She was preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Puryear. She is survived by her sister, Jessie Armstrong; three nieces, Beverly Cauthorne (Bobby), Marilyn Towsey (Ray) and Debora VanStaden (Wayne); a nephew, Alfred Puryear (Cindy); and many great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Bliley's Staples Mill Sunday, March 1, 2020, 2 to 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at the Calvary Christian Cemetery, 14196 Ashland Rd., Glen Allen, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va.

