SHARPE, Elsie Lorene, 102, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with her Lord on February 24, 2020. She was the eldest of three daughters born to Henry A. and Vallie Cauthorne Sharpe. After completing business school and working in Washington, D.C. for 20 years, she returned to Virginia to work for the Small Business Administration. She enjoyed traveling the world, gardening and helping others. Elsie had a generous heart and cared deeply for her family, friends and church. She devoted her life to serving and always put others first. She was preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Puryear. She is survived by her sister, Jessie Armstrong; three nieces, Beverly Cauthorne (Bobby), Marilyn Towsey (Ray) and Debora VanStaden (Wayne); a nephew, Alfred Puryear (Cindy); and many great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Bliley's Staples Mill Sunday, March 1, 2020, 2 to 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at the Calvary Christian Cemetery, 14196 Ashland Rd., Glen Allen, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before Elsie's Visitation begins.
Mar 2
Graveside Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
3:00PM-4:00PM
Calvary Christian Church
14196 Ashland Road
Glen Allen, VA 23060
14196 Ashland Road
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Guaranteed delivery before Elsie's Graveside Service begins.
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
-
D.C. sniper Malvo and Virginia agree to end Supreme Court case after Northam signs sentencing law